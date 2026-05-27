New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the CBSE examination results have been marred by “massive irregularities” and demanded an independent judicial inquiry and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind the “entire scam”.

Gandhi posed questions to the government, asking why the CBSE contract was awarded to COEMPT, which had previously been embroiled in controversies while operating as Globarena.

He also asked what, precisely, is the nature of the relationship between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government.

“The CBSE examination results have been marred by massive irregularities, leaving millions of students across the country along with their parents in a state of shock,” Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

“And (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji? As always – no answers, no accountability, and no shame,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The company entrusted with this responsibility — COEMPT — had previously committed these very same misdeeds in Telangana in 2019, operating under the name ‘Globarena’, Gandhi claimed.

Also Read : Modi gifts Melody to Meloni: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Italy gesture

The name changed but the intent remained the same; the nature remained unchanged, he said.

Its history was a matter of public record, yet the contract was awarded regardless, Gandhi claimed.

The future of 1.85 million students was handed over to such a company, and yet, no one seemed to care, he said, adding “this is not a mistake – it is a calculated conspiracy”.

“There are some critical questions that demand answers: Why was the CBSE contract awarded to COEMPT, and at whose behest? Which specific rules and procedures were bypassed to award this contract to this company?”

“Given that COEMPT had previously been embroiled in controversies while operating as Globarena, how did the CBSE remain unaware of this? Why were background checks not conducted? What, precisely, is the nature of the relationship between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?” Gandhi said, posing questions to the government.

“We demand the immediate constitution of an independent judicial inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the truth behind this entire scam and expose the real culprits,” the former Congress chief said.

“To our Gen Z friends taking the CBSE exams -no one will be able to steal the fruits of your hard work or your future. We will get to the bottom of this conspiracy and root out this corruption once and for all,” Gandhi asserted.

He also issued a video statement, making the demand of the judicial probe and the SIT to unearth the truth.

The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the government over the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system issue, and said the “Mantri Pradhan’s insistence” on holding on to his office and the “Pradhan Mantri’s protecting him is shameful”.

The opposition party also reiterated its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must immediately resign.

The row escalated after some Class 12 students alleged scoring discrepancies and also that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.

CBSE sources said the board is treating all complaints on top priority.

PTI