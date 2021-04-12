Bhubaneswar: Sanyam Bharadwaj, controller of examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) attended the second chapter of SAI Thought Leadership, a series of discussion sessions with a focus on development of the nation organised by SAI International School here. He highlighted all the measures taken by the CBSE board in conducting the upcoming board exams.

Special emphasis has been given to students’ safety, thus the board has increased the number of examination centers from 5000 to 7000 and strict Covid protocols will be maintained at all centres.

Speaking on the session Bhardwaj remarked, “First of all, I request everyone who is eligible for vaccination to please get vaccinated. That way when the examination does happen you can do the duties of appearing and invigilating properly during exams. I would request the parents to keep an eye on the status of corona virus and the status of their child’s preparation. We will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination safely. I believe the students of this batch will perform much better than the previous batch because they have gotten a lot of time for self-study. You must work hard and take responsibility to perform well. Your school, the chairman, principal and the entire nation is with you. We should be able to work and perform well for the future of the youth…”

Highlighting the role of the students, parents and teachers, Bhardwaj said, “First of all, we will not leave any stone unturned for the students. Students are advised not to listen to any rumor or false pretense. Concentrate on your studies only and be prepared. When you are coming to examination centre, check the details beforehand and bring only the identified things and don’t get in touch with anyone else and carry sanitizers…”

Addressing the question on the pattern of the question papers in the exam, Bhardwaj said, “We are actually very transparent from the exam point of view, and it comes from the curriculum hosted in the website. We have also uploaded sample question papers. The design of the question paper will be same as the sample question paper only. Additionally, we have also introduced competency-based questions. If the students are cautious about the surroundings, they will be able to answer.

Any candidate (children with special need) coming for examination will be provided with a single room which can accommodate two children and they will also be given assistive devices and they can carry the same to the examination hall as well, said Dr Bhardwaj.

PNN