Bhubaneswar: In a major push for transparency, efficiency and technology-driven governance, the Works Department Wednesday launched Contractor Database Management System (CDMS) 3.0, marking a key milestone in contractor management reforms in the state.

The upgraded digital platform was launched by Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to simplify contractor registration, strengthen accountability and improve delivery in the state’s infrastructure sector.

The Department first introduced the CDMS application in 2018 as part of its e-governance initiative to streamline contractor registration and overcome limitations of the manual system.

Building on this foundation and factoring in future needs, the platform has now been upgraded to CDMS 3.0, featuring a modern technological architecture and an enhanced operational framework.

“CDMS 3.0 will serve as a centralised digital repository, housing comprehensive contractor data, including personal and firm details, licences, certificates and performance records.

The platform features workflow management tools, analytical dashboards, Management Information System (MIS) reports and seamless integration with other government systems,” officials said.

According to the Department, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and data analytics—along with the ‘One PAN–One Licence’ system—will help curb corruption, improve construction quality, and enhance overall productivity in the sector.

Officials said the upgraded system is expected to benefit both contractors and government departments.

Contractors can update their profiles online, track application status, and receive timely notifications, while departments will be able to efficiently manage contractor data, monitor performance, and make faster, informed decisions.

With the launch of CDMS 3.0, the Department has taken a decisive step towards creating a more transparent, efficient and technology-enabled infrastructure ecosystem in Odisha.