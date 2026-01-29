Bhubaneswar: Marking a significant step towards digitising the booking process of Public Works department (PWD) Inspection Bungalows (IBs) located at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark, Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan launched the e-IB portal here Wednesday.

The newly introduced platform has been developed to simplify and streamline the procedure for room booking and allotment in PWD IBs, under the Works department, through a seamless digital interface.

The initiative is expected to benefit both government officials and the general public by ensuring ease of access and faster service delivery.

Key features of the portal include online room booking and cancellation facilities, availability of all booking-related information at a single point, easy access from any location through the internet, ability to track booking and allotment status in real time.

Officials said the digital initiative would make the booking system more transparent and accountable compared to the existing manual process.

By eliminating delays and reducing paperwork, the e-IB portal is expected to play a crucial role in improving efficiency and convenience for users.