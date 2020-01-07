Coimbatore: Akbar Padamsee, one of India’s most celebrated artists and pioneer of the progressive-modernist movement, died at the Isha Yoga Centre here late Monday night.

The 91-year-old Padamsee died of natural causes and the last rites were performed at the Centre the same night in the presence of his family, an Isha release said Tuesday.

Paying tributes to the artist, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation said, “Akbar Padamsee, a genius of colour and craft, it has been our fortune to have you spend the last part of your life with us at Isha Yoga Centre. Generations to come shall relish and be inspired by your magic of colour.”

For the last few years, Padamsee and his wife Bhanu were residents of the yoga centre. After visiting the centre a few times, they decided to move in permanently.

“Padamsee refused to fit into any artistic compartment,” the release said. “He did not want anyone to label him or his art. Though Akbar was best known for his radical paintings, he was also a photographer, sculptor, filmmaker, engraver and lithographer,” it added.

Padamsee was most recognised and decorated for his paintings which have found a place of prominence in eminent galleries in India and around the world. His brother was the celebrated late filmmaker and adman Alyque Padamsee.

The artist was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and was also awarded Fellowships by the Lalit Kala Akademi and the JD Rockefeller Foundation apart from recognition by several global art bodies.

PTI