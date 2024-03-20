Bhubaneswar: March 20 marks a special day in Odisha’s culinary calendar – ‘Pakhala Dibasa’. This day celebrates a quintessential Odia dish that holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of locals: ‘pakhala’.

Preparation

Pakhala is more than just a meal; it’s a cultural phenomenon. It is a simple yet delectable dish made of rice that is rinsed or lightly fermented in water. Its preparation varies from household to household, with each cook adding their unique touch to the recipe.

Healthy

Research conducted by AIIMS Bhubaneswar on pakhala aimed to explore its nutritional benefits and potential health implications. Through a combination of nutritional analysis and clinical studies, researchers investigated its probiotic properties, impact on gut health, and its role in preventing certain gastrointestinal disorders. Findings suggested that pakhala could serve as a valuable dietary component, promoting overall well-being.

Most customisable dish

On Pakhala Dibasa, Odias celebrate this humble dish that has been a staple in Odia cuisine for centuries. The day is marked by feasting on pakhala in various forms, from traditional recipe to innovative twists created by local chefs.

But Pakhala Dibasa is more than just about food; it’s about celebrating Odia culture. The significance of pakhala Dibasa goes beyond its culinary delights. It’s a celebration of sustainability and resourcefulness, as Pakhala is often made using leftover rice and water. This frugal yet flavourful dish reflects the ethos of Odisha, where sustainability and respect for nature are deeply ingrained in the culture.

Perfect neutraliser of heat

As the sun beats down on the streets of Odisha, the cooling effect of pakhala provides much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. Its light and refreshing taste make it the perfect summer meal, enjoyed by people of all ages.

Hype and vibe

In recent years, Pakhala Dibasa has gained popularity beyond Odisha, with food enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs from across the country embracing this unique dish. Social media platforms buzz with photos and recipes of pakhala, spreading awareness about this Odia culinary treasure far and wide.

As the clock strikes noon on Pakhala Dibasa, households in Odisha come alive with the aroma of spices and the sound of laughter. It’s a day filled with joy, togetherness, and, of course, delicious food.

PNN