Mumbai: Hindi film stars Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution of India. The eminent economist, jurist, and politician also spearheaded social reform among the downtrodden.

Sharing an Ambedkar quote Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: “Birth never decides worth. – Dr. B.R Ambedkar #AmbedkarJayanti”

Birth never decides worth.

– Dr. B.R Ambedkar #AmbedkarJayanti — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2020

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha shared: “Popularly known as ‘Babasaheb’ who fought relentlessly for the rights of the poor, women & Dalits. We will always remember his contributions & sacrifices for the country. Pranams. Long Live Babasaheb!”

Popularly known as ‘Babasaheb’ who fought relentlessly for the rights of the poor,women & Dalits. We will always remember his contributions & sacrifices for the country. Pranams. Long Live Babasaheb!#AmbedkarJayanti — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 14, 2020

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to share her memory of meeting Dr Ambedkar in person.

“Namaskar. Bhartiya samvidhan ke janak mahamanav Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ki jayanti par main unko koti-koti vandan karti hoon Main unko pratyaksh roop se mil saki yeh mera saubhagya hai (On the anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, father of the Indian Constitution, I offer him a million prayers. I met him in person and that is my good fortune),” tweeted @mangeshkarlata.

नमस्कार. भारतीय संविधान के जनक महामानव भारतरत्न डॉक्टर बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर मैं उनको कोटि कोटि वंदन करती हूँ. मैं उनको प्रत्यक्ष रूप से मिल सकी ये मेरा सौभाग्य है. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 14, 2020

Among others who took to social media on Tuesday to convey their tribute and reverence was actress-politician Kirron Kher. “Bharatiya sangvidhan ke nirmata, Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ki jayanti par saadar naman (Respectful homage on the anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, architect of the Indian Constitution,” she tweeted.

Actor-politician Sunny Deol tweeted in Punjabi, expressing his reverence to the late Dr Ambedkar. He used the hashtag “#JaiBhim” referring to Dr Ambedkar’s full name Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, “Masaan” director Neeraj Ghaywan started a poll on how many people in India have read Dr Ambedkar’s popular book “The Annihilation Of Caste”.

Have you read Dr. Ambedkar's 'The Annihilation of Caste'? #AmbedkarJayanti — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 14, 2020

South actors also paid respect to the Father of Indian Constitution. Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to share a list of five lessons which we have learnt from the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“We are Indians firstly and lastly; the progress of a community should be measured by the degree of progress the women of that country have achieved; we must make our political democracy a social democracy as well; how the youth should take inspiration from Dr Ambedkar’s roles as an economist, jurist, lawmaker, teacher and work towards serving the society and the nation; the youth should never give up the struggle for the right causes,” Pawan Kalyan wrote.