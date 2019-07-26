Mumbai: A slew of stars including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma Thursday paid tributes to Indian soldiers and martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay. On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts that Pakistani intruders has briefly wrested.

The celebrities took to social media to express their pride.

Akshay Kumar: “I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I’ve picked up ‘India’s Most Fearless 2’ by @ShivAroor @rahulsinghx. May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day,”.

Sanjay Dutt: “I salute our brave jawaans who fought valiantly in the Kargil war for our country’s sovereignty! Your sacrifice will always be remembered. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas,”.

Anushka Sharma: “A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country. Kargil Vijay Divas,”.

Vicky Kaushal: “Remembering the courage and sacrifice of the real heroes who laid down their lives fighting for the nation. Salute. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas,”.

Madhur Bhandarkar: “This day we celebrate the valour and supreme sacrifice of Indian Army as we celebrate Kargil Vijay Divas. Forever in debt to the brave heart Martyrs of Kargil war.”

Sunny Deol:”Remembering the triumph of bravehearts who fought for the nation. Jai Hind!”

Farhan Akhtar: “Remembering all the bravehearts and martyrs with love, reverence and gratitude on this Kargil Vijay Diwas. Jai Hind.”

Arjun Kapoor: “No words will be enough to thank the martyrs, their valour and sacrifices that they’ve made for us! Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas.”

Athiya Shetty: “Respect and immense gratitude, for sacrificing your lives to make sure we have one, and are safe. Thank you. Jai Hind,”.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: “Big salute to each and every martyr who fought fearlessly and sacrificed their life for us, our safety and our nation. Hats off to their indomitable courage and to the sacrifices of their families. We will always remain indebted.”

Isha Kopikar: “Remembering this Day, ’26th July 1999′ -The Victory Day of Kargil War. The Brave Sons of India Sacrificed their life for the Honour, Integrity and for the people of the ‘GREAT INDIA’. Your Sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind,”.

Urvashi Rautela: “Saluting our soldiers, the real heroes. Inka balidaan hum kabhi nahi bhoolenge! Jai Hind.”

Anees Bazmee: “Saluting our soldiers, the real heroes. Inka balidaan hum kabhi nahi bhoolenge! Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas.”

Aftab Shivdasani: “Remembering all the martyrs who gave their lives to protect our nation. The real heroes. Let their sacrifice never go in vain. Jai Hind. Kargil Vijay Divas.”

IANS