Los Angeles: Production has started on the third installment of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film franchise.

The next part in the acclaimed franchise, headlined by Timothee Chalamet, has been officially titled Dune: Part Three and is expected to adapt author Frank Herbert’s 1969 book “Dune: Messiah”.

The earlier two movies in the franchise, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024), were based on Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel Dune, about Paul Atreides whose family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

“‘…on a journey into that land where we walk without footprints.’ Production has begun on the next film in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy,” read a post on the official X handle of Dune.

Chalamet and Zendaya will reprise their roles of Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively.

Actor Jason Momoa has also confirmed that he will return for “Part Three” after featuring in the first “Dune” film.

The movie franchise also features Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Three is expected to arrive in theaters in December 2026.