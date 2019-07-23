Salman Khan:The 53-year-old Bollywood superstar, who has a huge fan following among females, is yet to tie the knot. Though Salman has been linked with several women in reportedly serious relationships, he is in no hurry to get married.

Karan Johar:The filmmaker, who is known for Hindi movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more, has also been credited for launching new talents such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film industry. However, the 46-year-old director never tied the knot and became a single father to twins — a boy and a girl — through surrogacy in 2018

Lata Mangeshkar:The Nightingale of India, who has sung songs in over 30 languages, enthralling generations, one after another, with her melodious voice, has remained unmarried. 89-year-old Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001, India’s highest civilian award and has also been conferred France’s highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007

Sushmita Sen:The former Miss Universe is a proud mother of two girls — Renee and Aliyah — but the 42-year-old chooses to live life on her own terms. Though Sen has had a few relationships in past, she never felt the need to marry! She is currently dating Rohman Shawl.

Tabu:One of Hindi cinema’s most renowned actresses, 47-year-old Tabu has acted in numerous films across different genres spanning over two decades. The acclaimed actress is in no hurry to tie the knot and is focused on her movie career, which makes her one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the country.