Mumbai: Celebrities extended good wishes and health to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr Friday.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “Namaskar. Sabhi Muslim bhai behenon ko Eid Mubarak. Aap sab khush rahein aur swasth rahein. Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. May you all be happy and healthy).”

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and safety to all.”

“Eid has always been about love, compassion and gratitude. Please be kind to everyone around you because we need it now more than ever. Praying for everyone’s well-being. #EidMubarak,” tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

Emraan Hashmi shared: “Eid Mubarak to all!! Wishing everyone good health and happiness! Stay safe and stay strong.”

Jacqueline Fernandez posted: “Eid Mubarak everyone May your loved ones always be peaceful and blessed!”

Shahid Kapoor shared: “Chand mubarak. Eid Mubarak.”

“Eid Mubarak. Love and light always! Please stay safe,” Ananya Panday posted on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted: “Eid Mubarak. May there be good health, peace, prosperity, and happiness in our lives… today and always. Please stay safe, mask up, maintain social distancing, and don’t step out unless extremely important. #EidMubarak #staysafe #maskup.”

Preity Zinta tweeted: “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating! May the Divine give us strength, good health and happiness in the year ahead. #EidMubarak”

Bhumi Pednekar posted: “Eid Mubarak. Today’s plan is to eat sheer khurma and keep going on with tons of positive energy and strength 🙂 Am missing My Eidi and the excitement we would have as children on getting it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior.”

Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan wrote: “Wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone take care be safe.. God bless all.”

Dia Mirza tweeted: “Prayers and duas for healing. Eid Mubarak. Love, peace and prayers.”

Music composer Salim Merchant wrote: “Eid ul Fitr Mubarak to you and your families. May the almighty bring peace & good health to everyone.”

Mouni Roy mentioned in a post: “Eid Mubarak everyone.. love and light always.”

“EID MUBARAK. Wishing a blessed Eid that will inspire you with courage and strength to help you to win every challenge of life! let’s pray for better tomorrow and a wonderful world for our children Eid Mubarak,” Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas wrote.

Music composer Pritam tweeted: “May the almighty bring peace and healing to everyone this Eid.”

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai posted: “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Stay blessed Stay Safe Stay Happy #eidmubarak2021.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed: “Happy Eid to everyone. Love, Peace, Happiness & Good Health.”

“Eid Mubarak. Prayers for everyone’s well being and good health,” tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur.

Singer Shilpa Rao wrote: “Health and peace … that’s all I’m wishing for on Eid today. Eid Mubarak #eid #eidmubarak.”

Sayani Gupta posted: “Eid Mubarak doston! May the process of healing start. May we all come out of these dark times! May we all stay strong together! May we appreciate each other more! May we all be filled with love & peace from within. Now, We all deserve some Biryani and Sheer Khurma today!”