New Delhi: The country, Friday morning, woke up to a ‘bolt from the blue’ announcement in the brutal gangrape and murder case of Hyderabad’s young veterinarian, where all the four accused have been shot dead in an ‘encounter’ by the Telangana Police.

The accused were killed when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident.

Reacting to the unexpected, yet ‘satisfying’ act, celebrities took to social media to express their ‘happiness’.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted: “Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”

Actor Anupam Kher wrote “Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of in an ‘ENCOUNTER’. All those who demanded harsh punishment in the case, now say with me #Jai Ho!”

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is.”

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan tweeted: “I know this will spark many debates but can I just say a big thank you and salute the @TelanganaPolice, You guys are the real heroes. We are so proud of you. Justice has been served.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh posted “How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #Encounter, thankyou #Telangana police.”

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was another celeb to laud the Telengana police.

Well done @Telangana CMO and police for showing this is how it is done. No one should dare doing something like this again in future #makeitsafeindia,” he wrote.

