Sofia: Emphasising the long-standing ties between India and Bulgaria, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar Thursday said that the relationship should be reshaped into a more contemporary and forward-looking partnership, with both sides sharing similar political outlooks.

Addressing a press conference following his meeting with Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in Sofia, EAM Jaishankar said, “Our discussions today had three dimensions. First, the bilateral cooperation between India and Bulgaria. Second, the partnership between India and the European Union. And third, what our two countries can do together for the world… That is largely what I came here to discuss.”

“Where India-Bulgaria ties are concerned, these are longstanding and very comfortable. Our task is to refashion that into a contemporary and forward-looking relationship. Politically, as our talks confirmed, we share many similar approaches and outlooks,” he added.

During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also called on Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev and conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi.

On India-European Union relations, EAM Jaishankar highlighted recent agreements, including a free trade agreement, a security and defence partnership, and a mobility framework concluded between the two sides in January this year, saying these initiatives have the potential to significantly enhance cooperation.

He noted that the current global situation is marked by heightened volatility and uncertainty, stressing the need to address disputes through peaceful means rather than confrontation.

“We all recognise the world is passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain phase. This includes multiple major conflicts, concerns about economic security, recent experience of a pandemic, and the recurring threat of terrorism. India has a clear position in respect of all of that. We believe that this is not an era of war,” EAM stated.

“The only solution to conflicts is dialogue and diplomacy. Where economic risks are concerned, the answer is in supply chain resilience and in further diversification. It is particularly important that maritime trade is neither impeded nor endangered,” he noted.

The EAM underscored India’s consistent advocacy for the priorities of the Global South, particularly in areas such as energy, food, and fertiliser security.

“On behalf of the Global South, India has also repeatedly underlined concerns of energy, food, and fertiliser security. On health security, the COVID period demonstrated the need for deeper international cooperation and showed it in India and Bulgaria as well,” he stated.

EAM Jaishankar further emphasised the importance of a firm approach to terrorism while calling for global consensus on zero tolerance. He added that these shared concerns formed a basis of convergence between India and Bulgaria.

“As for terrorism, the world must be clear on zero tolerance. On all these issues, there was a meeting of the minds between India and Bulgaria,” he noted.