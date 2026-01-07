Bhubaneswar: Census in Odisha will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will begin in April with the house-listing exercise, followed by door-to-door population enumeration across Odisha in February 2027, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said that the first phase of the Census will involve the Housing Census, which will collect information on residential structures and household assets across the state. This phase is aimed at creating an updated database of housing conditions before the population count begins.

The second phase, scheduled for February 2027, will focus on door-to-door population enumeration. Census officials will visit households to record details of individuals living in each home, completing the state’s population count, they added.

The state government is reviewing arrangements at multiple levels. Development Commissioner Deo Ranjan Singh recently held discussions with all district collectors to assess readiness and coordination.

According to the source, a state-level Census Coordination Committee meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan. The meeting was attended by the Census director and senior officials, who reviewed logistical planning and discussed steps to ensure the smooth conduct of the Census across Odisha.

PNN