New Delhi: The Central forces are to carry out well-coordinated offensive operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha soon, the sources said Wednesday.

They, quoting the intelligence inputs, said that Maoists have been recalibrating themselves to make bigger attacks on the security forces as the rainy season is over.

The intelligence inputs also revealed that the top Maoist leadership is worried with the decreasing footprints of their cadre in central India especially in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand and now they will move to these areas to haul up youths for their cadres with their false narratives.

The inputs also said that top naxal commander Madvi Hidma, along with his armed guards, was seen in two villages in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh last fortnight.

The sources in the Home Ministry said that Central Reserve Police Force’s specialized anti-naxal (Maoist) unit, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) to lead the operations along with the concerned state police.

The officials also said that the CRPF is setting up over 35 ‘Forward Bases’ in these states and that will increase up to 50 by the end of this year. These bases will be better fortified and security forces will be equipped with latest weapons, bullet and land mine proof vehicles and better medical facilities at these bases.

A source in the operational team said that most of the casualties take place because late medical treatment causes casualties in many cases, so better medical treatment has been planned at these forward bases.

The Central force’s move has been planned following a review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the Chief Ministers, DGP and IGPs of 10 Maoist affected states on September 26.

During the meeting, the state governments were requested to lead operations and to create a better and effective intelligence network in the areas to make pinpointed operations swiftly.

