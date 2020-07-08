Berhampur: Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey has lauded the efforts of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur in bringing out an UVC sole sanitiser and an UVC sanitiser to combat Covid-19 pandemic, Tuesday.

This was stated here by principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Tuesday.

Pandey appreciated the efforts of students and staff of Berhampur ITI for producing the two low cost items, which he termed were ‘remarkable’ in the battle against Covid-19. The minister gave a certificate to the ITI.

This concept will create thousands of entrepreneurs throughout the country to make the products which were earlier coming from China and other countries, the minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the ITI’s efforts in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also appreciated the team.

The ITI has produced a host of products like aerosol box, face seal as protection against coronavirus and distributed them to corona warriors.

PNN