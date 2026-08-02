New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Jal Shakti Saturday praised Odisha for completing 905 rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge structures under the Catch the Rain 2026 campaign. Of these, 849 are rooftop rainwater harvesting structures — 21 in government buildings and 828 in private buildings — while the remaining 56 are recharge shafts designed to enhance groundwater replenishment.

“The significance of these figures lies not only in the number of completed structures. They reflect a transition from awareness to adoption. A household that installs a rainwater harvesting system becomes a participant in local water management,” the ministry said. “A recharge shaft creates a link between rainfall on the surface and water stored below the ground.

Together, such interventions can strengthen irrigation and improve local water availability in areas experiencing increasing pressure on groundwater resources,” it said.

The ministry said Odisha has also prioritised the restoration of traditional water bodies, with 98 tanks across all 30 districts taken up for renovation and desilting under the state’s plan. The ministry said the state intensified its efforts under the campaign following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call in the Mann Ki Baat June 29 to “conserve every drop of rainwater”.

“Odisha’s Catch the Rain campaign demonstrates how community participation can accelerate water conservation outcomes. By combining awareness generation, behavioural change, institutional engagement, the restoration of traditional water bodies and the creation of groundwater recharge infrastructure, the state is building a comprehensive framework for sustainable water management,” it said.