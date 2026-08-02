Bhubaneswar: Burglars decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 4 lakh in cash from the house of a city-based builder under the Laxmisagar police limits, police said Saturday.

The theft took place at the residence of builder Pritam Jena while he and his family were away Friday night. According to Jena, he had asked his driver to park their car at the house.

On reaching the residence, the driver found the main door lock broken and alerted him. Jena rushed home to find household articles strewn across the floor and the locker containing valuables broken open. Police, accompanied by a dog squad and a scientific team, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The burglars allegedly stole the CCTV hard drive and disabled an AI-powered security robot before fleeing. A case (No. 526) has been registered. “The control room received a call around 12 am. Efforts are on to trace the accused,” said Laxmisagar IIC P Shyam Sundar Rao.