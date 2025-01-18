Chandigarh: Centre has proposed a meeting with the protesting farmers February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, a senior official of the Union government said Saturday.

Following the announcement, farmer leaders appealed to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 54th day Saturday, to take medical aid so that he can participate in the proposed meeting.

A delegation of Central government officials led by joint secretary rank officer Priya Ranjan met Dallewal at Khanauri and held a meeting with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Earlier, farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana on Saturday said they have received a proposal from the central government which they will discuss.

PTI