Jammu: Describing Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘jewel’ of the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Sunday the Centre would come out with an industrial package for the Union Territory soon and expressed hope that it would attract large amounts of investment to the valley.

The Minister for Railways and Commerce also announced that Kashmir would be linked with the rest of the country by train within December 2021.

Goyal asserted that development work has gathered pace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after June 18, 2018 when the erstwhile state came under Governor’s rule.

“I am very happy at the progress (of development) that I have seen on the ground and I am sure that in the days and months to come this process will continue relentlessly. We will soon come out with an industrial package and we hope to see large amounts of investment coming to Kashmir,” Goyal told reporters at the Jammu airport before returning to Delhi.

The minister was in Jammu as part a week-long public outreach programme initiated by the Centre to apprise people of the potential benefits of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status after nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution. He was part of the second batch of seven Union Ministers who reached Jammu and addressed a series of public meetings and inaugurated various projects in different districts.

“What we have heard since our childhood that it (Kashmir) is paradise on earth. It was paradise on earth and it will remain so as well. It is a jewel of the country and truly a paradise on earth and I am proud of Jammu and Kashmir,” Goyal said.

PTI