New Delhi: The Central government Friday wrote a letter to the states and union territories (UTs) for allowing Covid-19 vaccine precaution doses anytime after three months from the second dose as required by the destination country.

“The precaution doses can be administered to such beneficiaries less than 9 months to at a minimum interval of 3 months from the date of administration of second doses as recorded on CoWIN as per the requirements of the destination country,” said the health ministry in the letter to the states.

The Health Ministry received several requests for the early administration of precaution dose to those who need to undertake international travel for educational purpose, employment opportunities, participation in sports tournaments, attending bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation, and business commitments, Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said in the letter.

Based on the recommendations of experts, the competent authority has approved early administration of precaution dose as required by the destination country for these overseas travellers, subject to a minimum period of 90 days between the second dose and the precaution dose. The necessary provisions for the same have been made on Co-WIN, the letter reads.

However, India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and 60 plus population from January 10 this year.

However, the Central government has allowed all those above 18 years of age to get the precaution doses after the completion of 9 months of their second doses on April 10.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 191-crore landmark with over 13 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 p.m. on Friday, as per the Health Ministry report.