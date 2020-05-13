Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Wednesday the Union government after the special economic package was announced. The chief minister said that the package has nothing of help to the states and is ‘a big zero’. She alleged the central government was ‘misleading people’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), when the PM announced the Rs 20 lakh crore package we were hopeful. We thought that the interest of the states will be addressed. We thought that the FRBM limit would be increased. However, the Union Finance Minister’s announcements have dashed all hopes. Whatever was said yesterday was a big bluff,” asserted Banerjee.

Banerjee also hit out at the Centre for allegedly not offering anything to the financially starved states. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed the Centre was trying to ‘bulldoze’ cooperative federalism.

PTI