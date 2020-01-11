Konark: The 6th Chandrabhaga Poetry Festival commenced today with artists and poets participating from Austria, France and India.

The event, organised by Centurion University of Technology and Management, Bhubaneswar in association with Central Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi and Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysore and Indian Novel Network, Mumbai, focussed on restoration of democracy, peace, and humanity for sustainable society.

The 6th editionof Chandrabhaga Poetry Festival has added a critical study of regional poetry in India adding seminars on the continuity of trends and challenges of Indian poetry at present. Professor Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University chaired a special session ongender and feminist poetry and released new collections and critical writings during book installation program.

Professor DP Pattanayak chaired the inaugural function of the sixth edition of Chandrabhaga Poetry Festival while eminent scholars, poets and artists of Indian and European varsity were present with stalwart of modern Indian poetry Professor Jayanta Mahapatra, and sociologist Professor Manoranjan Mohanty.

Eminent French poets Guilhem Fabre, Lara Doff and Yeves Ouallet and Austrian voice Ute Eisinger read from their creations while established Indian voices Ashwini Kumar (Hindi and English), AJ Thomas (Malayalam, English), Sabita Singh(Hindi, English), Anshuman Kar (Bangla, English), Bijaya Upadhyay (Odia), Ashutosh Parida(Odia), Aparna Mohanty (Odia), Pravasini Mahakuda (Odia) and Durga Prasad Panda (Odia,English) reassured the Indian voicein the meet.