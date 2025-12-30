New Delhi: Top domestic football club, Odisha FC, is undergoing a period of transition at the top, with CEO Raj Athwal stepping down from his role just four days after the club mutually parted ways with head coach Sergio Lobera.

The club confirmed Athwal’s departure in an official statement, noting that the decision was communicated by the CEO and accepted by the management.

“Odisha FC can confirm that CEO Raj Athwal has informed the club management of his decision to move on, and the club has accepted the same. The club would like to thank Raj for his leadership, professionalism, and contributions during his tenure with the club.

“Under his stewardship, Odisha FC secured its first-ever silverware with the Super Cup triumph, followed by the Indian Women’s League 2023-24 and achieved qualification for the AFC competition knockout stages by both the men’s & women’s teams of Odisha FC,” the statement, shared on X, read.

The club also outlined interim administrative arrangements as it navigates the transition period.

“As we move forward and await further clarity regarding the league, our General Manager, Ravi Khedar, will serve as the primary Point of Contact (POC) for all club communications and matters during this transition period,” the statement added.

Reacting to Athwal’s exit, club owner Rohan Sharma expressed his appreciation for the outgoing CEO’s contributions over the past five years.

“Having known and worked with Raj for 5 years, I’m sad to see him go. I know he will always be a well-wisher for the club. He knows he’s always welcome back, and I wish him nothing but the best for him and his family,” Sharma said.

Athwal’s departure comes shortly after Odisha FC announced the end of their association with head coach Lobera December 26, with both parties agreeing to part ways.

“Odisha FC and Head Coach Sergio Lobera have mutually agreed to part ways. The Club would like to thank Coach Sergio for his dedication, professionalism, and contributions during his tenure with the Club.

We wish Sergio the very best for his future endeavours. The club is waiting for clarity on the league and will make an announcement regarding the new head coach accordingly,” the club had stated.