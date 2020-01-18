Brahmagiri: Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), the power distribution company operating in nine districts of the state, Friday started a drive to disconnect power from defaulters’ meters in Brahmagiri area of Puri district.

Only commercial establishments are being targeted in the first phase. Power disconnection of domestic establishments will commence two days later.

More than Rs 27 crore in arrear is due from 27,000 defaulters in this area. The drive has been undertaken in an attempt to retrieve the pending amount, CESU official Suryakant Moharana said.

It was learnt that Rs 2, 70,000 has been collected from Sunamuhin and Brahmagiri area in two days.

Notably, CESU had sent notices to over 8.9 lakh consumers for payment of dues to the tune of Rs 1,494 crore. Of these defaulters, 8.3 lakh were domestic, 59,190 commercial and 73,000 government consumers.

