Jagatsinghpur/Dharmagarh: Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance sleuths Monday conducted simultaneous raids at five places of CESU junior engineer of Jagatsinghpur district, Dipti Prakash Swain on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Besides his house, officials conducted raids at his ancestral residence at Bisipatala, another one at Gopal Sagar, his in-laws’ house and his chamber at the CESU office. Officials from Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack Vigilance Departments were present during the raids.

The passbooks of Swain, several documents, gold ornaments and a huge amount of cash have been seized. Raids are still on at the moment.

In another development, officials of the anti-corruption agency in Kalahandi raided at the house of Junagarh Forest Department Ranger Laxman Sabar for accumulating assets disproportionate to his income. The raids were conducted simultaneously at his ancestral residence at Ladugaon, his in-laws’ house at Tunagaon and the Junagarh range office.

The raids were conducted under the guidance of Kalahandi Vigilance DSP Satyaban Mahananda. Raids were underway at the time of filing this report.

