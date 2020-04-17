Bhubaneswar: Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) has announced a special rebate of four per cent on payment of electricity bill for both March and April for domestic consumers.

In a notification issued Thursday, CESU said that the special rebate is being announced to allow some relief to consumers who might be facing a cash crunch amid COVID-19 lockdown.

CESU had recorded a drop in electricity bill payment in March.

CESU further informed that it has been providing billing information through SMSs / e-mail and on-demand of the consumers through the toll-free number of its call centre.

The company has generated bills of consumers without taking actual meter reading by going to the consumer’s house. In absence of actual metre reading, these bills have been generated as per OERC regulation and according to the last recorded consumption of customers, the company said.

The distribution company has been providing power supply to around 27 lakh households in the state. As many as 800 workers of CESU work round the clock to facilitate uninterrupted power supply to their consumers, CESU said.

PNN