New Delhi: The internet is full of viral challenges and the latest one which has baffled netizens is the chair challenge! However, the weirdest part about this challenge is that only women seem to be able to complete this challenge and for some reason, men are failing to finish it.

And this fact is just driving the men crazy!

The challenge simply involving bending over and leaning against a wall by the head, pulling up a chair to your chest and simply standing up with the chair. While men struggle to stand upright again while holding the chair, women are able to do the challenge effortlessly.

Has anyone had a go at the chair challenge? @michaela_paul smashing it for the girls.

So far none of the male medical students have been able to do it! pic.twitter.com/zmQoC8EZMN — Harry Carr (@Harry_J_Carr) November 29, 2019

okay so apparently this is a challenge from tiktok and only women can do it because they have a lower "center of gravity" that's why chan seems to be struggling in lifting the chair 😂pic.twitter.com/P3Xl3zZ5X5 — Rayne 🐺 (@_bangchanyeol) November 30, 2019

Had everyone trying the #ChairChallenge @ office today & the gals could all do it, but the guys could not. Not even if they played football at West Point 🧐 Sad. // @CaptainCons pic.twitter.com/rfffNq8tOC — Kate (@katebarstool) November 19, 2019

made my coworker do the chair challenge and??? LMMAOOK pic.twitter.com/RQ6d0IeRdH — auntie nay (@maddynay_) November 27, 2019

Tried the tik tok chair challenge cause i thought it was fake…… #TikTok #ChairChallenge pic.twitter.com/5Nf5NYsMAt — Izzy Sam (@SamTwizzy5) November 20, 2019

People are now posting hilarious videos showing the unexpected results and showing men struggling so much with the challenge.

The inability of men to complete such a simple challenge has fascinated scientists too. According to US scientist Jeremy Johnson, it’s all due to the centre of mass. He said that the center of mass for most of the girls is lower to the hips while the center of mass in boys is much higher.

However, Professor Brian Ford at Cambridge University has a different theory and he believes that the size of men’s feet might have something to do with it. He said that men have longer feet than women and the larger feet result a man to stand farther from the wall than the woman.