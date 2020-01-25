Champua: A vending zone comprising of 15 shops that was constructed nearly a year ago on Champua-Joda road near this town in Keonjhar district to rehabilitate footpath vendors is yet to be made functional. The delay is leading to resentment among the vendors.

Only 15 people were selected for these shops through lotteries even though quite a few had applied for these shops. Each of the selected vendors had to deposit Rs 40, 000 towards security deposit through bank drafts.

Later, the vendors are said to have refused to sign the agreement over the canal of minor irrigation department lying in a pathetic condition just in front of the zone. They had said, they would sign agreements only after the canal was repaired. Not much progress has been made on this front. This has also meant that the stalemate between the kiosk owners and the administration continues. Neither has the canal been repaired nor have the vendors opened their allotted shops.

That said, these vendors said that they are experiencing financial difficulties to run their families since they are not in a position to open their shops.

When contacted, executive officer in-charge Suryamani Patjoshi said that he was aware of the issue and added, “Earlier we did not have funds to carry out the repair work of the canal. Now, we have the funds and we are going to take necessary steps.”

PNN