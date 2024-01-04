Bhubaneswar: Weavers are all set to unfurl the vibrant tapestry at the National Handloom Summit which will be held January 4 and 5 in Bargarh town. It will be right platform for them to exhibit the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship prevalent in the district. The summit is a joint initiative by the Bargarh district administration, the Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts department and Western Odisha Development Council.

The handloom summit is conducted on the 4E model for impact: ‘Engage, Educate, Enable, Empower’. Known for its commercial viability, mature trade practices and growing popularity, the handloom industry in Western Odisha, particularly in Bargarh, plays a vital role in the local economy. It has earned recognition for its unique craftsmanship and designs. These hand-woven textiles and fabrics are not only popular in Odisha but are also in demand across India and abroad, making them an essential part of the region’s cultural and economic heritage. Bargarh alone is home to more than 40,000 weavers and allied handloom workers and the artists create ‘Ikkat’ hand-woven sarees that are globally recognised.

The District Magistrate and Collector of Bargarh, Monisha Banerjee, called the summit an ideal opportunity for talented weavers to showcase their talent. “The event will felicitate handloom awardees from Odisha and celebrate our handloom heritage while hosting over 50-plus exhibitors from 20 states across the country especially from the east and the northeastern states. Among the exhibits on display will be the globally famous bandha kala (tie and dye) work of Bargarh. The product is renowned for its intricate patterns and vibrant hues,” Banerjee informed. “The summit is not just a platform for display but a marketplace for opportunities. The summit will enable interactions that transcend geographical boundaries, resulting in the signing of MoUs to drive the growth of the handloom industry in the district,” Banerjee stated.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP