Mumbai: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who essays the role of marble mining magnate Kairav Singh in the recently released streaming show ‘Shehar Lakhot’, has dedicated his performance in the show to his father.

In the show, Chandan portrays the character of Kairav, who is a very polished character belonging to a small town. He commands terrific proficiency in English and often quotes Shakespeare.

Talking about his performance in the show, the actor told IANS: “This performance is dedicated to my father, he passed away a day before my shoot began.”

Chandan also told IANS that he took help from his days in England doing Shakespearean theatre to sketch his performance in the show.

In response to the appreciation, the actor expressed gratitude and said: “I feel blessed to be a part of projects that resonate with the audience. ‘Shehar Lakhot’ is a special journey for me, and I am overwhelmed by the positive feedback pouring in. It’s the love of the viewers that motivates me to continue exploring diverse roles and pushing my creative boundaries.”

‘Shehar Lakhot’ is directed by Navdeep Singh, known for films like the Abhay Deol-starrer ‘Manorama Six Feet Under’ and the Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘NH10’.

The show is available to stream on Prime Video.