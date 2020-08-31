Bhubaneswar: Chandbali MLA Byomkesh Ray has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed Monday. He confirmed the news through a Facebook post.

Ray confirmed that his health condition is stable. However, he requested all those who have got close contact with him to be cautious and isolate themselves.

The MLA shared his anguish over not being able to serve the flood-affected people of Chandbali due to his COVID positive detection.

Notably, other eminent state leaders namely Baramba MLA Debiprasad Mishra, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena are amongst the few to have earlier tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

PNN