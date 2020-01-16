Chandigarh: A fugitive on the run for alleged murder for close to two weeks, police launch a manhunt but fail to get. Finally the fugitive appears in the office of TV channel and confesses to murdering his girlfriend. Police then make a beeline for the same office and finally arrest the ‘culprit’. The entire incident has all the ingredients for a pot-boiler Hindi movie.

It may seem unreal, but this entire drama unfolded here Tuesday. The accused Maninder Singh (31) was arrested half-way through his interview on the news channel when he said that he killed his girlfriend Sarabjit Kaur (27).Personnel from the police station three kilometres away rushed to the channel’s office to nab the accused.

Earlier also, Maninder has been accused of murdering another girlfriend of his in 2010. He was out on bail in that case.

Maninder and Sarabjit were into a relationship for the last couple of years. They were relatives too. So when Maninder proposed marriage Sarabjit’s family, who was against this relationship, objected.

During the course of the interview Maninder said that Sarabjit’s family had been stalling his marriage proposal on one pretext or the other. He told the channel that he checked into a local hotel December 30. He confessed he had a heated argument with Sarabjit on the evening of December 31. He then lost his cool and slit her throat and fled the spot. The hotel authorities discovered the body of Sarabjit, the next day.

But wait on. In confession mode, Maninder also confessed to the alleged murder of another of his girlfriend in 2010.

As he was speaking on camera news reached the police station. Immediately a contingent rushed to the spot and nabbed Maninder.

As of now, the jilted lover is cooling his heels behind the bars.

PNN & Agencies