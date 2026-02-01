Bhubaneswar: Chaos prevailed at Odisha’s Sambalpur railway station Sunday after one of the reserved coaches of the Sambalpur Nanded Express was found missing before the train’s departure, officials said.

According to officials, when the train arrived at the platform, 57 passengers booked on the reserved AC 3-Tier coach could not find their compartment, leading to chaos.

Confirming the incident, East Coast Railway, in a statement, said, Due to a technical issue, one reserved coach (BE2) could not be attached to Train No 20809. Affected passengers were accommodated in available vacant berths in other coaches by the on-board TTE.

An extra TTE was deputed, manual announcements were made, and RPFstation staff assisted in passenger boarding, the ECoR said.

A new coach was later added at Visakhapatnam station to accommodate the passengers, an official said.

Passenger safety and comfort were given utmost priority, and the situation was handled promptly, giving utmost care for passengers’ convenience, he said.

The train runs between Sambalpur and Nanded in Maharashtra.