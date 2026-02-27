Bhubaneswar: The much-acclaimed Odia short film Charikandha, produced under the banner of Ritupriya Production, is set to hit the big screen Friday. The 36-minute film has participated in more than 46 national and international film festivals and has won over 22 awards.

Notably, Charikandha was screened in the mid-length film category at the prestigious Hokkaido International Film Festival in Japan. Out of only eight films selected worldwide in the category, Charikandha was the sole Indian entry and went on to win accolades. The film explores contemporary social realities and the loneliness associated with old age, presenting a deeply emotional and thought-provoking narrative.

The story, screenplay and direction have been handled by Bishwanath Rath, while Atish Kumar Rout has produced the film. Supriya Rout and Akhil Rajurkar have served as co-producers. Addressing the media, Producer Rout expressed confidence that when audiences watch Charikandha February 27, they will leave the theatres with tears in their eyes instead of applause, moved by the film’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth. A special premium of the movie will be held at PVR in Utkal Kanika Galleria, Friday, he said.