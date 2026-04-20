Puri: The construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities began here Monday after ceremonial puja on the occasion of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’.

The Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held July 16.

The ‘Biswakarma Sevak’ (carpenter servitors) gave the first hit through golden axe on the three logs for separate chariots, marking the beginning of the chariot construction. Earlier, a ‘yagna’ was performed and ‘Agnya Mala’ (divine garland from Lord to start chariot construction) was brought to Ratha Khala (chariot yard).

“We performed puja as per ‘Banajag’ ritual for the construction of chariots,” said Biswmabar Dash, the chief priest of ‘Mukti Mandap’.

According to officials, at least 742 pieces of wooden logs of different types will be used for the construction of Lord Jagannath’s 45.6 ft-high Nandighosh chariot, while 731 logs will be used to build the 45-feet-high Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra. Similarly, 711 logs are used for the construction of Devi Subhadra’s 44.6 feet Darpadalana chariot.

Over 200 people, including carpenters, blacksmiths, woodcutters, tailors and painting artists, will be engaged in the construction and decoration of the three famous chariots.

“The temple has already received the required timbers from the Forest department for chariot making,” an official said.

On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the Puri temple’s longest festival, ‘Chandan’ Yatra also began.

The Chandan Yatra continues for 42 days and is observed in two parts – ‘Bahara (outer) Chandana’ and ‘Bhitara (inner) Chandana’. The Bahara Chandana starts from Akshay Tritiya and continues for 21 days.

The representative idols of the main deities of Jagannath Temple, as well as five ‘Shivalingas’ known as the ‘Pancha Pandava’, are taken in a ceremonial procession from the ‘Singhadwara’ (Lions Gate) of the Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Narendra Tirtha tank. The deities undertake boating to beat the heat during scorching summer, said Shree Jagannath Culture researcher Dr Bhaskar Mishra.

He said the deities are taken to the Narendra tank located near the Jagannath Temple and are placed on decorated boats for an evening cruise of the tank.

Meanwhile, noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful and vibrant sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on Puri Beach, marking the sacred beginning of chariot construction for the world-famous Rath Yatra.

In a post on X, Pattnaik said, “Jai Jagannatha. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the construction of chariots for the world-famous annual Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath begins today. My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha.”