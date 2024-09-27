Bhubaneswar: Noted author and policy advocate Charudutta Panigrahi is scheduled to visit Harvard University, in the first week of October, where he is scheduled to interact with students and speak about India’s bold and progressive reforms which have been driven by conviction rather than compulsion, aiming to boost economic growth and make the country a developed nation by 2047. Panigrahi, who advises states, is expected to detail recent reforms, including an overhaul of the banking sector which has facilitated easier credit for businesses and entrepreneurs. These changes have transformed India from a mobile phone importer to an exporter and brought about advancements in skill development and manufacturing. India’s per capita income has doubled, its share in global growth has risen, the number of airports has increased, foreign exchange reserves have doubled, and global institutions have shown greater confidence in the country.

Efforts are already underway on the next-generation 6G technology. The students at Harvard would benefit from learning about the collective resolve of India’s 1.4 billion citizens to achieve the vision of a prosperous and developed India by 2047 – how by lifting 250 million people out of poverty, India has shown the success of sustainable development and the country’s readiness to share its digital public infra with the world. India’s digital public infrastructure includes a digital identity layer, a fast payment system running as a unified payment interface (UPI), and consent based data sharing. It has helped create an inclusive and reliable payment ecosystem to conduct transactions conveniently and also facilitates the deployment and access of new financial services across communities.