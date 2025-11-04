New Delhi: OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go subscription service went live in India Tuesday, offering one-year free access to users in India who sign up during the limited-time promotional period.

The promotion is available now for redemption from the ChatGPT web or the Google Play store, and will be available to redeem next week from the Apple App store.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest-growing.

The year-long free promotion coincides with OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” Turley said.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India are also eligible for the free 12-month access extension.

“This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s ‘Indiafirst’ commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year,” OpenAI said in a statement.

