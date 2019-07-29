Thiruvananthapuram: Aleida Guevara, daughter of legendary Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara, Monday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence here. Aleida had earlier arrived in Delhi and then late Sunday reached here.

In Kerala, her father has a huge following among Communist Party of India-Marxist cadre, especially its youth and student organisations.

Later in the day she will be meeting a string of CPI-M state Minister’s and also visit the state party headquarters.

She will be attending a couple of programmes here as the chief guest which includes Kannur — the bastion of the CPI-M August 1. The next day she will be in Kochi.