New Delhi: Chechen strongman and leader Ramzan Kadyrov has “advised” Ukrainian President Zelensky “to call Vladimir Putin and apologize”, RT reported.

In a speech he gave to the assembled servicemen in central Grozny in Chechnya, Kadyrov demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky apologize to Putin.

“Taking this opportunity, I want to give advice to the current President Zelensky so that he calls our President, Supreme Commander Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and apologizes for not doing so sooner. Do it in order to save Ukraine. Ask for forgiveness and agree to all the conditions that Russia puts forward. This will be the most correct and patriotic step for him,” the leader declared, RT reported.

Thousands of men from Chechnya are willing to offer assistance to Russia’s armed forces, the southern republic’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, has pledged, as Moscow’s military conducted the second day of its attack on Ukraine.

On Friday, 12,000 local volunteers amassed on the central square of the regional capital, Grozny. Kadyrov said the rally, which was organized in order to show their support for the Kremlin and their readiness to aid its objectives.

These are volunteers who are ready to leave for any special operation at any time in order to secure our state and our people,” Kadyrov said that no troops would be deployed until the “Supreme Commander in Chief” Putin gave the go-ahead.

According to the Chechen minister of national policy, Akhmed Dudayev, the aim of the congregation was to demonstrate how prepared the troops were to follow orders and defend their homeland.