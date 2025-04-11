Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders produced an inspired bowling effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a lowly 103 for 9 in an Indian Premier League match here Friday.

Sent into bat, CSK never really got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals to be limited to their lowest total at home.

Shivam Dube ( 31 not out), Vijay Shankar (29) and Rahul Tripathi (16) were the main run-getters for CSK.

For KKR, Sunil Narine (3/13) was the pick of the bowlers, while Harshit Rana (2/16) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/22) picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 31 not out, Vijay Shankar 29; Sunil Narine 3/13).

PTI