Budapest: India Sunday scripted history as its men’s and women’s teams clinched their maiden gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad after beating their respective opponents in the final round here.

The men’s team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches in the 11th and final round match.

The women’s team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the title.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze — in 2014 and 2022 — in the tournament.

Indian women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition in Chennai.

World Championship challenger Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi yet again delivered in key games to help India secure its first title in the open category.

Up against Slovenia, Gukesh was at his very best in the technical phase of the game with black pieces against Vladimir Fedoseev. Though it was a laboured victory, the 18-year-old Grandmaster was spot on with his tremendous strategic display.

Erigaisi also won with black pieces on the third board against Jan Subeli out of a surprising Centre Counter defense game.

If this was not enough, Praggnanadhaa struck form and scored a crushing victory over Anton Demchenko, as India earned a decisive 3-0 triumph over Slovenia with one game still remaining.

The Indian men ended up with a remarkable 21 points out of a possible 22. They conceded just a lone 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan while beating the rest of the opponents.

The Indian women then made it a double delight for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan.

D Harika was at her technical best on the top board while Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well.

After Rameshbabu Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.

