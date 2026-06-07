By DWARKA PRASAD PATNAIK, OP

Chhatrapur: The 33-day-long Thakurani Jatra, one of South Odisha’s most celebrated festivals, concluded late Friday night as presiding deity Maa Ramayanamma returned to her temple amid religious fervour and grand celebrations.

The festival began May 4, when the goddess, accompanied by her sister deities, embarked on a ceremonial visit through the streets of Chhatrapur to receive offerings from devotees. During the annual sojourn, sacred rituals were performed at a temporary shrine, drawing thousands of worshippers from across the district.

A major attraction of the festival was the daily cultural procession featuring more than 30 performing groups from Odisha and neighbouring states. Traditional art forms, including Andhra Kali, Paika Akhada, Singha Baja and Ghoda Baja, added colour and vibrancy to the celebrations.

For the first time, the district administration, in collaboration with ORMAS and local authorities, organised a five-day Chhatrapur Mahotsav alongside the festival to promote local culture and folk traditions.

The event showcased traditional art forms such as Bagha Nacha, Palla and Prahalad Natak, while more than 150 exhibition stalls displayed handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, Mission Shakti self-help group items and regional cuisine. The Mahotsav also featured performances by Bollywood singers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, along with several Ollywood artists, attracting large crowds.

Extensive security and civic arrangements ensured the festival passed off peacefully. Public representatives, district officials, organisers and community members were felicitated for their contributions.