Raipur/Bijapur: Two Maoists, including a key commander, were neutralised in an intense encounter with Maoists in the dense forests of the National Park area in Bijapur district.

According to police sources, the slain militants include Dilip Bedja, identified as the chief of the Naxalites’ National Park Area Committee, and another cadre.

Their bodies have been recovered from the site.

Initial reports also suggested the presence of senior Maoist leader Paparao (also referred to as Papa Rao) in the area, with some sources indicating he too may have been neutralised, though official confirmation on this remains awaited.

Officials said the gunfight erupted this morning in the north-western forested and hilly terrain of Bijapur district following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoist cadres.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans launched a proactive search and cordon operation, leading to the clash.

Intermittent firing has continued since early hours, with the encounter still underway at multiple locations in the region. Bijapur Police officials said that the operation is active, with the entire area surrounded by security personnel.

“DRG jawans acted on credible information, and the operation continues. The number of Naxalites killed may rise as combing and body recovery efforts intensify,” they said.

Two AK-47 rifles have already been recovered from the encounter site, along with other possible arms and ammunition. This development marks an early 2026 success in Chhattisgarh’s intensified anti-Naxal drive, aligned with the central government’s target to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

The Bastar region, including Bijapur, has witnessed sustained pressure on Maoist networks through repeated operations, surrenders, and eliminations.

Notably, 52 cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to security forces in Chhattigarh’s Bastar region this week.

The surrendered individuals included 21 women and 31 men, collectively carrying bounties worth Rs 1.41 crore.

