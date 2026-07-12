Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh has agreed to Odisha’s proposal to resolve the Mahanadi water dispute through negotiations under the mediation of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Odisha Advocate General (AG) Pitambar Acharya said Saturday.

“During a recent hearing before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT), the Chhattisgarh government expressed its willingness to explore an amicable settlement of the issue through the CWC-mediated process,” Acharya told PTI. The AG said the tribunal has directed Chhattisgarh to place its stand in writing before the next hearing, scheduled for July 23.

The proposal was first mooted by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi last year in a letter to his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, suggesting that the dispute be resolved through negotiations in the interest of the people of both states instead of prolonged litigation before the tribunal.

Majhi had also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, urging the Centre to facilitate negotiations, saying the tribunal process was time-consuming. In his letter, Majhi proposed the formation of a joint committee under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, led by the CWC and comprising senior technical officials from both states, to facilitate sustained dialogue aimed at reaching a mutually beneficial settlement. Acharya said Chhattisgarh’s willingness to accept the proposal marked a positive step towards resolving the dispute.