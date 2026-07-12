Bhubaneswar: Taking serious note of what it termed the “wilful disobedience” of its orders, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Chief Secretary and the Trans port department Principal Secretary to appear in person for failing to submit action-taken reports on the alleged denial of basic civic amenities to nearly 50,000 residents of a ward under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

In an order issued Friday, the apex rights panel directed the two senior officials to appear before it in person at 11 am August 21 and submit the reports sought earlier. The NHRC intervention stems from a complaint lodged February 24 by advocate Akshaya Kumar Pandey and other residents of Ward No. 56 of CMC.

The petitioners alleged that despite the area being incorporated into the municipal limits in 1997, nearly 50,000 residents have remained deprived of basic civic amenities, including drainage, pucca roads, street lighting and bus services. The petition raised serious safety concerns over the dilapidated Kuakhai river bridge and unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles in the area.

Alleging prolonged official apathy, the complainants contended that the failure to provide essential civic facilities and ensure public safety amounted to a violation of the residents’ fundamental and human rights. The NHRC had May 29 summoned the Chief Secretary, Transport Department Principal Secretary, Cuttack Collector and District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), and CMC Commissioner to appear before it July 9.

Their personal appearance was to be dispensed with if the action-taken reports sought by the Commission were received by July 2. The Commission subsequently received reports from the SP, HRPC, the Housing and Urban Development Department, and the Cuttack Collector and District Magistrate.

However, no requisite reports were received from the Chief Secretary and the Transport department Principal Secretary, a lapse the NHRC viewed seriously as “wilful disobedience” of its orders.