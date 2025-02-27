Raipur: The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has declared the recently released Hindi film Chhava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free in the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Wednesday night announced that the film, where Vickey Kaushal has played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in the state, an official statement said.

Chhattisgarh became the third BJP-ruled state, after Madhya Pradesh and Goa, to give tax-free status to the film which was released February 14.

The decision was aimed at connecting the people of Chhattisgarh with India’s glorious history and instilling a sense of patriotism and valor among the youth, CM Sai said.

“ Chhava is not just a film, it is a tribute to our historical traditions, courage, and self-respect. Every citizen should watch it to understand the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” he said.

The film portrays the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and strategic brilliance of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought fiercely against the Mughals and other invaders. It vividly brings to life his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the nation, reinforcing a deep sense of nationalism, the chief minister further said.

Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has earned Rs 417.2 crore worldwide since its release, as per Wednesday’s figures.