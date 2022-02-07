Bhubaneswar: With the opening of schools, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to parents and guardians Monday to send their children to schools by following Covid-19 protocols. Schools for Class VIII and above students have reopened in the state Monday. Schools for students studying in KG to class VII will reopen from February 14.

“Today is a historic day for all of us. After a gap of about two years, the school bells rang in the state. The children went to schools today. This has been made possible by the blessings of Lord Jagannath, your cooperation, and the sacrifice of the Covid-19 warriors,” Naveen Patnaik said.

“For the past two years, normal life has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The opening of schools is a good sign that the situation is back to normal,” informed Patnaik.

Children have been confined inside the house for two years without friends and fun. But, now, along with study, the children will have fun, meet friends and play games, Patnaik further said. He added, “We will move forward again.”

Appealing to students not to be afraid, the Chief Minister said, “We all are with you. However, you will have to be careful. I request to you all that you should follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Wear masks properly at and outside school. Wash hands frequently with soap. Never neglect to follow the Covid-19 norms.”

All will work day and night to make up for the learning gap that occurred due to the closure of schools. The students will not face any problem, Patnaik pointed out.

The Odisha Chief Minister advised teachers to give more efforts to bridge the learning gap that occurred due to the Covid-19 and pay special attention to strict enforcement of guidelines in the schools.

Patnaik also requested the school management committees to give emphasis on safety and security of school students. The parents have also been advised to encourage their children to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols.