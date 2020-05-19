Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief secretary Asit Tripathy conducted a review meeting late Tuesday evening on the preparations taken to tackle cyclone Amphan. The meeting took place at the Rajeev Bhawan.

Special Relief Commisioner (SRC) PK Jena, I and PR secy Sanjay Singh, IT secretary Manoj Mishra and other senior official attended the meeting. They discussed the present situation with the district collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts through video conferencing.

After the review meeting, Tripathy said nearly 90,000 people have been evacuated so far. Food, water and other necessary items are being provided at the cyclone shelters. People in the shelters have been asked to maintain social distancing. He also informed that wearing of masks has been made mandatory at the shelters.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ is expected to make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh.

Heavy rains lashed several districts of Odisha including the state capital from Tuesday evening onwards.

Several parts of Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts are also expected to be lashed by torrential rain and high-speed winds. Wind speeds will be in the range of 110 kmph to 120 kmph and may even go up to 135 kmph in coastal regions of Odisha from Tuesday night till Wednesday.

