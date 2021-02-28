Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Sunday reviewed the ongoing development works in Keonjhar during a visit to the district. He emphasised on ecotourism to boost the economy of the district during the tour.

According to sources, the Chief Secretary directed officials concerned to develop nature as well as ecotourism in Keonjhar with active participation of local youths. Locals should be directly involved in the development process, maintenance and upkeep of nature and ecotourism sites in the district, he said.

Besides, Mahapatra also instructed the officials to identify suitable sites for jungle safari and boating facilities as well. “Such activities while creating new employment opportunities will directly boost economic activities in the district. The local community will develop a sense of belongingness with the forest and ecosystem once they get earnings from those sites,” the Chief Secretary added.

Mahapatra reviewed the ‘ground zero’ progress of irrigation projects, road works and national highway works in the district as well. He ordered Keonjhar district administration to chalk out plans for mega lift-irrigation projects to harnessing the existing irrigation potential available in the district.

The Chief Secretary also fixed deadlines for completion of projects including ongoing construction of a medical college in Keonjhar. Later in the day, he had a meeting with the district collector Ashish Thakare and other district-level officers concerned.

PNN